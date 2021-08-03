Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GGG traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.45. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $44,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.