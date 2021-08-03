Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Grows By 22.0%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 38,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

LOTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $475,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $1,865,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

