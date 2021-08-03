Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,481. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $938.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 84,772 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

