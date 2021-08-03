Zacks: Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

YMAB stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. 5,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

In related news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,471 shares of company stock worth $10,251,519. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

