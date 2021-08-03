The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up about 3.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. 228,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,658. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.