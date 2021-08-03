Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

DIS traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $172.49. 592,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $313.40 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

