Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. 908 Devices makes up approximately 0.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.12% of 908 Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:MASS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 12,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,140. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.40. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

