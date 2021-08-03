$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.93. The company has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,408,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $98,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

