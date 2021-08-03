Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 631,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,162. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60.

