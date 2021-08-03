Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,400 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 790,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $46,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $16,425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $97.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

