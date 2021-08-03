ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $45.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $68,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $57,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

