ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-0.80 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

