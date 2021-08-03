Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Country Trust Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,364,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $4,092,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $29.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,690.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,559.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $37,966,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.