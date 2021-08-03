First Command Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Command Bank decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of D traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 205,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

