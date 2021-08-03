BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,836,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $7.38 on Tuesday, hitting $2,712.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,559.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

