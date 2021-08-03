Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.
Shares of MG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.27. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $312.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.
