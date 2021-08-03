Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

Shares of MG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.27. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $312.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

