Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $255.66. 12,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

