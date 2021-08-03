Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases 2,372 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.68. 184,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,875. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.