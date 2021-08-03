Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%.

SCM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. 2,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

