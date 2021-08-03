NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 10,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,444. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57.

Get NextDecade alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextDecade stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEXT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.