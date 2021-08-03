Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 27,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,590. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95.

UNVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

