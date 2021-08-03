BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. 2,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,287. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $815.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Several research firms have commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

