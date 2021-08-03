PIVX Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $34.88 million and $216,513.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 272.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015591 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012232 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

