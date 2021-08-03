Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TSN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. 48,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
