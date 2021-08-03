Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TSN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. 48,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.