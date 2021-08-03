Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Declines By 12.5%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 885,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. 5,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,993. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

