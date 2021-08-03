Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 750,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

KEP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. 554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,404. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

