Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTRS. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. 13,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,326. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56. BTRS has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

