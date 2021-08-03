Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

