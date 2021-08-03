CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $14.53 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 266,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 13.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after acquiring an additional 253,615 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,963,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

