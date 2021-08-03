Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,036 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. 8,664,030 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

