National Bank Financial Increases GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to C$46.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

GFL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,190. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 326,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,862,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

