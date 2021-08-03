Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $$86.31 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 80,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,114. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.