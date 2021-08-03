Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $5.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.19. The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $126.25 and a 52-week high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

