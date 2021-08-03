Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.95. 163,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,498. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $228.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.