Saybrook Capital NC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $18.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,349.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,461.38. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

