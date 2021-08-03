Northstar Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,203,000 after buying an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,500 shares of company stock worth $184,810,371 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

Mastercard stock traded down $11.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.75. The stock had a trading volume of 167,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,045. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

