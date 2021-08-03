The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.36, for a total value of $704,196.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $704,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,314 shares of company stock valued at $108,824,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after buying an additional 487,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,144. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.