Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

NSP stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.92. 2,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,085. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

