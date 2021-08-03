Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.42 Million

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $478.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $490.84 million. HEICO reported sales of $386.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.18. 3,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,560. HEICO has a 12 month low of $93.33 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.