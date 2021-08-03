Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.17. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,204 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

