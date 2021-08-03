Family Firm Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.35 on Tuesday, reaching $435.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,852. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $431.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

