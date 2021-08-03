MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 955,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.41. 2,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,601. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

