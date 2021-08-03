Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

