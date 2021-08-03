Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,665. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.