IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 24,108 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 273.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,108 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,013 shares of company stock worth $51,933,494 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $291.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $213.63 and a 12 month high of $293.19. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.92.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

