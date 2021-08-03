Aragon Court Market Capitalization Reaches $8.05 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $96,123.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00061327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00805602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00094349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042327 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

