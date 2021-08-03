SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Set at C$40.00 by Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) has been assigned a C$40.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.85.

TSE SNC traded down C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 497,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.23. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.94.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

