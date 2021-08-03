$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $10.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 260,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 375,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.52. 43,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

