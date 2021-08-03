Tiaa Fsb Has $93.37 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,625 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $93,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C J Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. 69,802 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58.

