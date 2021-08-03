Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,864,574 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864,574 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.84% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $48,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.65. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.